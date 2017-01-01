The Latest
News
- Ghana’s president plagiarized Clinton and George W. Bush word for word in his inauguration speech
- Germany sued for reparations over colonial-era genocide in Namibia
- Iconic Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' Brought Down By California Storm
- Trump Is Set To Become The Oldest President In U.S. History
- Centuries of New York History Prepare for a Move
- Ellen Schrecker offers lessons on how to survive Trumpism
- AHA Council votes not to take action on petition requesting an investigation into violations of academic freedom in Israel and the West Bank
- The First 100 Days: An Interview with Margaret O'Mara
- Making Sense of the 2016 Election: An Interview with David Greenberg
- Hope for PhDs who want to leave the profession